Ludhiana (Punjab), [India], October 16 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was 'compromising' the interests of the state purely to "save his chair and retain power for the next three months".

Talking to newsmen here, the SAD president said the chief minister had committed a sin by selling off the interests of the State to the centre by agreeing to the increase of the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) in the State. "This effectively means central forces have policing powers across half the State".

Asking the chief minister not to rely on photo-ops alone, Sukhbir Badal said "Punjabis are looking up to you to take decisive action on the injustice done to Punjab by the central government. Punjabis also want you to right the wrongs done to the scheduled caste community, especially SC students by your previous cabinet colleague - Sadhu Singh Dharamsot ''.

Badal also took the chief minister to task for not speaking up for the welfare of the weaker sections as a cabinet minister earlier.

"Lakhs of blue cards of BPL families were struck off but you never raised your voice in their support. Even now you are not taking any effort to restore benefits which have been snatched away from the weaker sections back to them," said Badal.

Asserting that Channi was proving to be an ineffective chief minister, Badal said this was because the CM took orders from the Gandhi family instead of acting as per the sentiments of Punjabis. "The Congress State leadership did this earlier also when it acquiesced to the wishes of the Gandhis and supported the framing of the three hated black laws with then chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh part of the committee of CMs which finalized the ordinances".

The SAD president also accorded a warm welcome to Rajinder Pal Singh Gill, Chairman, Market Committee Moga, who left the Congress and joined the SAD. He assured to give him due respect and responsibility in the party.

Meanwhile, the SAD President interacted with various sections of people during his visit here besides participating in a massive roadshow. He met the youth, doctors, industrialists, traders and other professionals and presented his vision for Punjab to them. He also visited the Valmiki temple and held an interaction with the Valmiki community during the course of which he reiterated his commitment to ensuring inclusive growth of all sections of society.

He also promised that all houseless scheduled castes and backward class members would be given five lakhs houses each. He said similarly Rs 2,000 per month would be given to the woman head of BPL families and that all power consumers would get free power equivalent to 400 units per month.

During a meeting with Parvasi Bhaichara, Badal hailed their contribution in Punjab's growth. Honouring their demand, he promised to revive the Parvasi Bhalai Board which had been constituted in the previous SAD led government tenure. He also promised to provide them with all basic rights and civic amenities to migrant workers. Badal also walked through the narrow lanes of Ambedkar Nagar and promised the economically weaker section of society to provide them potable water, proper drainage system and also to give them ownership right of their houses.

Senior leaders present on the occasion included Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Hira Singh Gabria, Harish Rai Dhanda, Pritpal Singh Pali, Ranjit Singh Dhillon and Manpreet Singh Ayali. (ANI)

