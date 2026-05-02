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Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has become the latest public figure to speak candidly about fertility preservation, detailing her recent experience with egg freezing at age 32. In a deep-dive conversation with Soha Ali Khan on the Beyond the Frame podcast, the Guilty star discussed the medical triggers, the intense physical toll of the procedure and the social pressures that influenced her choice. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Kisses Rumoured Boyfriend Sharan Sharma in This Romantic Video – WATCH.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Freezes Eggs After Low AMH

Akansha revealed that her decision was sparked by both medical data and the experiences of those in her immediate circle. After friends suggested she check her Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) levels, a key indicator of ovarian reserve, the results provided a necessary wake-up call. "My AMH was pretty low for my age," Akansha shared. "A lot of people around me were having a tough time getting pregnant... most of it was unexplained infertility. So both of them coupled together." She described the move as a logical "insurance" policy rather than a reaction rooted in fear, allowing her to prioritise her current career goals without the immediate pressure of a biological clock.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Shares IVF Process Struggles

While the decision was firm, the actress did not shy away from the gruelling physical reality of the hormone stimulation and retrieval process. Akansha described the discomfort as far more intense than she had anticipated, moving beyond standard hormonal shifts into significant physical pain. "Physically, I was in a lot of pain... I couldn’t stand straight because it felt like there was a big balloon inside me," she admitted. "For 2 or 3 days, I couldn’t even walk. It’s not a period cramp... it’s bloating, heaviness, like there’s just a big balloon in my stomach and it’ll burst any minute."

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Shares Fertility Regret at 32

At 32, Akansha admitted to experiencing a sense of "fertility regret" regarding the timing, noting that she wished she had been better informed about the process in her 20s. "Ideally, your eggs are healthier in your early or mid-twenties, so I wish I had known all this before," she told Khan. "I still believe I am late for freezing my eggs." Despite the physical challenges, she noted that the emotional support from her peers and family was "awesome," with most people validating her choice as a "smart thing to do." For Akansha, the procedure bought her the one thing she felt she lacked time. "I haven’t done all the things I want to do... I didn’t want to take that one-year break. I just felt like I want more time." ‘Any and All Rape Is Ok?’: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Speaks Up for Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina Amid Legal Drama Over Controversial Joke on ‘India’s Got Latent’.

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Akansha Ranjan’s Bold Take

Known for her roles in Guilty and Monica, O My Darling, Akansha remains active in the digital space. She was recently seen in the 2025 series Maya, which explored modern relationship dynamics. Her transparency on the podcast is being hailed by fans for breaking the stigma surrounding reproductive health in the Indian entertainment industry.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Soha Ali Khan’s Podcast). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 08:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).