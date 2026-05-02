Kolkata Weather Update: IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory As Thundershowers Threaten Flight Disruptions, Departures and Arrivals May Be Hit

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New Delhi, May 2: IndiGo on Saturday issued a travel advisory for passengers flying to and from Kolkata, warning of possible disruptions in flight operations due to expected thundershowers over the city. The airline said that departures and arrivals may be impacted as weather conditions develop over the region. "With thundershower expected to pass over Kolkata, departures and arrivals may be impacted. While our teams are preparing well in advance to keep things running smoothly, the weather may slow things down a touch," IndiGo said in a post on X.

The airline advised passengers to check their flight status before travelling and plan for additional travel time, as road traffic in the city may also be affected due to rainfall. "If you are travelling today, we recommend checking your flight status on our website or app before heading out. Please also allow for some extra travel time, as road traffic may also be affected," it said. IndiGo further thanked passengers for their patience as operations adjusted to changing weather conditions. IMD Heavy Rainfall Forecast: India Set for Above-Normal May 2026 Rains, Storms and Flash Floods Likely.

Earlier on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that India is likely to witness a mixed temperature pattern along with wetter-than-usual conditions in May, indicating that rainfall across the country is "most likely to be above normal" at over 110 per cent of the long period average (LPA). Rainfall is expected to be favourable across much of the country, with normal to above-normal precipitation likely in most regions. However, parts of east and northeast India and east-central India may receive below-normal rainfall.

The outlook comes against the backdrop of evolving oceanic conditions. The IMD said neutral conditions in the Pacific are gradually transitioning towards El Nino, with climate models indicating its development during the southwest monsoon season. At the same time, neutral Indian Ocean Dipole conditions prevail, with a positive phase likely to emerge towards the latter part of the monsoon. The combined effect of these climate drivers could influence rainfall distribution and temperature patterns in the coming months. West Bengal Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Rain Likely in Kolkata, South Bengal Till May 5; Counting Day May Face Disruption at 77 Centres.

The IMD noted that while relatively lower daytime temperatures in many regions may support harvesting of late rabi crops, higher night temperatures and localised heat stress in some regions could affect crop yields, particularly during critical growth stages. Above-normal rainfall is expected to improve soil moisture and aid preparations for the upcoming kharif season, though excess rain in some areas may disrupt harvesting operations and increase the risk of crop damage due to waterlogging and fungal infections.