Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], February 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a roadshow in Pauri town, Uttarakhand.

The roadshow in which people participated in large numbers was held from Ransi to Kandoliya Park in Pauri Garhwal.

Also Read | Pune University Professor, Five Students Arrested for 'Ramleela' Play Showing Sita Smoking (Watch Video).

https://x.com/pushkardhami/status/1753716162393997584?s=20

In a post on X in Hindi, CM Dhami said, "Unbroken public trust towards double engine government..." Participated in the road show organized in Pauri, a district full of natural beauty, historical heritage and various spiritual places, the birthplace of many great men and heroes.

Also Read | Bimlendra Jha Resigns From JSPL: Jindal Steel and Power MD Quits From Company Citing Personal Reasons.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami also participated in the 'Disha-Dhyani, Bwai-Bwari' conference at Kandoliya Ground in the district.

They said that CM Dhami was informed about the local products and dishes produced by Matrishakti in various stalls set up at the venue of the "Disha-Dhyani, Bwai-Bwari" program organized in Pauri Garhwal.

During this, the Chief Minister experienced the memories of his childhood by grinding pulses with Jandri and Ganjyali (pestle) along with mother power, they added.

"He said that our government is providing a world-class market for the products manufactured by mothers and sisters," officials said.

Later speaking to the media during his visit, CM Dhami said today schemes worth more than Rs 850 crore have been inaugurated.

"...For the upliftment of women, to make them self-reliant, to give them strength in every way, to provide them employment, 'Matrashakti Mahotsav' has been organised here...Today, schemes worth more than Rs 850 crore have been inaugurated/foundation stone has been laid, so definitely a new chapter will be written in the development of Pauri district...," CM Dhami said.

"The statue of Baba Jaswant Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice to protect Mother India, was also unveiled today and the statue of CDS General Bipin Rawat was also unveiled today. Today is a very proud day for us..."CM added.

The CM also visited the Kondoliya temple in the district and offered prayers there.

During the long day visit to the district, CM Dhami also unveiled the statue of Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat in Ransi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)