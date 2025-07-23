Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed happiness over the payment of Rs 1,600 crore as the state's pension share to Uttarakhand by the Uttar Pradesh government for the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23 and thanked the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, said a statement from CMO.

The Chief Minister has stated that, due to improved coordination and ongoing dialogue between the two states, pending issues regarding assets and liabilities are being resolved expeditiously.

It is noteworthy that for the apportionment of expenditure on pension in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23, the Accountant General, Uttar Pradesh had estimated a liability of Rs 952.26 crore for the year 2021-22 and Rs 1,309 crore for the period 2022-23 on the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

In relation to the total liability of Rs 2,261.26 crores calculated for the said two financial years for pension expenditure, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued an order to transfer the amount of Rs 1,600 crores to the Uttarakhand government through an inter-state adjustment with the Reserve Bank of India in July 2025.

Prior to this, Dhami stated that any irregularity would not be tolerated in welfare programs, such as scholarships, in the state and vowed to take strict action against anyone found guilty in this case.

Taking cognisance of the serious cases of irregularities committed by institutions registered on the National Scholarship Portal and the embezzlement of scholarship amounts through the use of fake documents, Chief Minister Dhami has given instructions to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

During the preliminary investigation, it was discovered that some institutions had received minority scholarships based on fraudulent documents, including some madrasas, Sanskrit schools, and other educational institutions. The Chief Minister stated that the corrupt would not be spared. (ANI)

