Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday flagged off the 'Drugs Free Uttarakhand' bike rally organized by Adarsh Industrial Autonomy Cooperative Society Doiwala, Dehradun.

Adarsh Sanstha President Asha Kothari said that Adarsh Sanstha, awarded with Teelu Rauteli Award, is continuously working in the social and creative field.

She said that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, this campaign is being run in the entire state for drug-free Uttarakhand.

Under the aegis of Adarsh Sanstha, the song album Devbhoomi Ma Auli Bahar was released by CM Dhami at the Chief Minister's residence.

Vijendra Singh Bartwal and Uttam Singh Bhandari have sung in the song album. Lyricist Satyapal Singh Bhandari, music composer Shailendra Shailu and Dilip Anjwal. Abhinav has been done by Uttam Singh Bhandari and Harish Kothari. Its producer is Uttam Singh Bhandari.

Earlier General Officer Commanding in Chief of Central Command Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta met CM Dhami at the Secretariat.

During this, the Chief Minister had a detailed discussion with him on various contemporary topics.

Earlier under the leadership of CM Dhami, the administration has launched action against illegal occupations, and so far, more than 43 illegally operated madrasas have been sealed in Dehradun, Uttarakhand CMO said in a press release.

CM Dhami has already made it clear that tampering with the culture, tradition and geography of Uttarakhand will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He has given a free hand to the administration to take strict action against anyone who carries out illegal activities under the guise of religion.

The effect of this strict message has been that the administration has got complete freedom and efforts to spread demographic imbalance in Uttarakhand are being directly hit.

The Dehradun administration has launched a large-scale campaign and sealed 31 illegal madrasas in Vikasnagar, 9 in Sadar and 3 in Doiwala. Intelligence reports have also revealed that the Muslim population in the Pachhadun region has increased at an abnormal pace, due to which there was a fear of a conspiracy of demographic change.

Sensing this danger, the Dhami government took a decisive step and ran a bulldozer on illegal encroachments and gave a clear message that no illegal activity will be allowed to flourish in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

