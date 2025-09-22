Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 22 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday attended the 'GST Savings Festival' organised in the Premnagar area in Dehradun.

The event was aimed at spreading awareness about the reduction in GST rates across the country and informing people about its direct benefits.

CM Dhami visited the local market in Premnagar, where he interacted with traders, sought feedback on the new GST slabs, and urged them to educate the public about the reduced GST rates.

He personally visited various establishments to take feedback from shopkeepers and encouraged traders to prioritise indigenous products. He emphasised that by giving preference to local goods, people can strengthen both Indian citizens and the national economy.

The Chief Minister also met a large number of citizens and briefed them about the reduced 'Next Generation GST' rates. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government has reduced GST slabs on several essential goods and services to provide relief to the common people. This, he added, will directly benefit households across the nation.

Appealing to the public, CM Dhami urged people "to buy more and more indigenous and local products. He said that "promoting local goods will boost cottage industries and encourage small businesses, thereby strengthening both the state and the nation's economy."

According to him, prioritising local products will empower rural and urban entrepreneurs and accelerate the vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India).

The Chief Minister added that everyone should contribute to the state and society's progress by adopting local and indigenous products.

CM Dhami remarked, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, economic reforms and welfare measures are moving hand in hand in the country. The reduction in GST rates has given relief to every section of society - from homemakers to small traders, everyone is benefitting."

He further stated that initiatives like the 'GST Savings Festival' provide an opportunity for direct dialogue with the people, allowing them to experience firsthand the benefits of government policies.

Citizens present at the program expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the GST relief, stating that the reduction in tax rates on daily-use items has eased the pressure on household budgets, bringing real relief to common families.

People also said that they have complete faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Dhami, a team that has led citizens on the path of development, security, and economic stability.

The event witnessed the participation of a large number of citizens, traders, women, youth, and senior citizens, who described the GST rate reduction as a gift from the 'double-engine government' to the people. (ANI)

