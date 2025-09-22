New Delhi, September 22: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to provide any relief to actress Jacqueline Fernandez as it dismissed her petition filed in connection with the Rs 200 crore fraud case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Jacqueline had challenged the Delhi High Court's order in the Supreme Court. On July 3, the Delhi High Court rejected the 'Murder 2' actress's petition to quash the FIR lodged against her by the ED in a money laundering case.

According to reports, she pointed out in her plea that the evidence filed by the ED allegedly showed that she is a victim of Sukesh's targeted attack. The plea reportedly also mentioned that the ED itself admitted that Tihar jail officials gave Sukesh access to mobile phones, and other electronic devices, which were allegedly used to con the original complainant, along with several members of the film fraternity, including Fernandez.

Moreover, as per reports, the plea further stated that since Jacqueline is a prosecution witness in the predicate offense, any further proceedings against her should logically be quashed. In response, the Delhi High Court stated that the determination of whether the accused committed a crime or not can only be made during the hearing in the lower court. Meanwhile, Jacqueline had claimed in the Delhi High Court that all the charges against her are false and that she had no knowledge of Sukesh's criminal background.

The ED has accused Jacqueline of allegedly receiving luxury gifts worth around Rs 7 crore from Sukesh. However, she has consistently stated that she did not know his criminal past.

Previously, the Delhi High Court had also refused to quash the case, claiming that questions regarding Jacqueline's intent and knowledge of the crime must be examined during the trial of the case. For those who do not know, the Delhi Police booked Sukesh for allegedly cheating the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh of Rs 200 crore.

