New York, September 22: A new drink craze called heavy soda is making waves online, especially on TikTok and Reddit. However, the new heavy soda trend has left dentists worried and soda fans curious. The trend, reportedly spotted at gas stations in southern Missouri, has sparked both fascination and disgust among internet users.

Videos show fountain machines labelled “heavy” for sodas like Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Dr Pepper, with an extra punch of sweetness. While some Midwesterners on Reddit admitted they had never heard of it, others chimed in to confirm it’s been around in certain hometowns for years. Was a Megalodon Found on Australia Beach? Fact Check Reveals AI-Generated Clip Going Viral With Netizens Believing It To Be True.

‘Heavy Soda’ Trend Bubbles Up in US

What Is ‘Heavy Soda’?

Unlike the “dirty soda” craze, which mixes soft drinks with creamers, fruit purées and syrups, heavy soda focuses solely on boosting the syrup-to-carbonated water ratio. The idea is to create maximum flavour and sweetness that won’t get watered down by melting ice, similar to why McDonald’s Coke is considered stronger tasting. Do Condom and Contraceptive Sales During Navratri and Dandiya Nights Increase? The Curious Case of Navratri Festival and Apparent Bump in Sales of Condoms Go Viral Again.

But health experts warn the trend comes with risks. “The extra syrup gives it extra flavour, but it also means more sugar and a higher risk of cavities, gum inflammation and enamel erosion,” Las Vegas orthodontist Dr Jeremy Manuele told Fox News Digital. He compared the craze to the super-sized soda era of the ’80s and ’90s, cautioning that while fun in the moment, heavy soda could have long-term health consequences.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

