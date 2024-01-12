Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 12 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday participated in a programme on the theme 'Youth as Job Creators' in Dehradun on the occasion of 'National Youth Day'.

CM Dhami also honoured the youth and Mahila Mangal Dals which have done commendable work in the state with the Vivekananda Youth Award.

In his address during the programme, the Chief Minister said that Swami Vivekananda, along with propagating Sanatan culture all over the world, always inspired the youth to engage in noble work. He said that today our youth power is taking the state on the path of progress as a result of various welfare schemes of the state government.

The Chief Minister said that to make the youth of the state aware of sports and to connect them with the drug-free campaign, the sports grounds of all the schools and colleges of the state will be strengthened.

He said that these playgrounds will be used by sports lovers after the academic hours of school/college.

January 12 marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, and is celebrated as National Youth Day. Vivekananda, born Narendranath Datta, was a key figure in the renaissance of Hinduism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. His fiery eloquence, profound understanding of Eastern and Western philosophies, and unwavering belief in the potential of youth resonated deeply with audiences worldwide. His landmark speech at the Parliament of World Religions in Chicago in 1893 is widely considered a turning point in the global perception of Hinduism.

The Department of Youth Affairs has planned to celebrate the day with a unique and expansive approach designed to engage and empower every corner of the country's young demographic.

This year, National Youth Day will be celebrated by all field organisations of the Department of Youth Affairs in districts pan-India in collaboration with multiple Government departments. 'MY Bharat' volunteers throughout the country, with support from NSS units, NYKS and many educational institutions will coordinate their energies to carry out activities to volunteer for India. Youth Clubs will also bring their vibrant energy to the celebration, ensuring a truly inclusive atmosphere. More than 88,000 volunteers will participate in the campaign. (ANI)

