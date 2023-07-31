Jaipur, Jul 31 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday launched a project to build roads in 1,514 villages for Rs 2422 crore, the latest in the series of welfare and developments projects announced by him in the run-up to the assembly polls.

The BJP took a dig at Gehlot, saying he would have inaugurated these development works by now instead of laying their foundation stone had his government worked for four-and-half years.

Also Read | Delhi Job Fraud: Man Arrested for Duping Relatives, Friends of MPs, MLAs on Pretext of Providing Jobs at Nationalised Banks.

Gehlot launched the Rs 2422-crore project for new asphalt roads in 1514 revenue villages through video conferencing from his residence.

The development pace of Rajasthan has been strengthened by safe and smooth roads, the chief minister said, adding that a target has been set to develop more than 100,000 km of roads. So far, 65,000 km have been covered in this.

Also Read | Haryana Clashes: 20 Inured, 2,500 People Take Shelter in Temple Near Gurugram After Massive Violence in Nuh Area.

Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said that two-and-a-half months before the model code of conduct for elections comes into play, the Gehlot government is trying to harvest votes by misusing government funds.

He claims that the Gehlot government is going to distribute smartphones to 40 lakh women at a cost of Rs 2400 crore from August 10 but this amount was not announced in the budget.

"Various development works would have been inaugurated instead of laying a foundation stone of the projects if the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government had worked for four-and-half years," state BJP chief CP Joshi told reporters at a press conference.

He said that the departure of the Congress government from the state is fixed as people from far-flung areas of the state will reach Jaipur to participate in the 'Nahi Sahega Rajasthan' campaign to 'gherao' secretariat on Tuesday on the issues of corruption, law and order and unemployment.

Joshi said that the dual character of the Gehlot government towards women was visible as a minister was removed from the cabinet overnight when he "showed the mirror" to the government on rising women atrocities cases.

He was referring to former cabinet minister Rajendra Gudha who had asked his government to introspect before raising the issues of Manipur violence. He was later sacked.

In his address, Gehlot said that by registering in the inflation relief camp, eligible people are getting benefits under various 10 schemes, including medical facilities up to Rs 25 lakh under the Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme and Rs 500 per cylinder under the Indira Gandhi Gas Cylinder Subsidy Scheme.

Meanwhile, Gehlot said that the central government should soon declare the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), which is very important for common people and farmers in 13 districts of the state, a national project.

This scheme will ensure water supply for drinking water and irrigation in a large area of Rajasthan, he said.

Unnecessary delay will increase the cost of the project and the people of the area will be deprived of its benefits, he said.

A delegation of ERCP United Front, which has been agitating on the issue, met Gehlot at his residence on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)