Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 27 (ANI): After senior Congress leader CM Ibrahim made remarks about ending his relationship with the party, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said that he would speak to him.

"Ibrahim is a senior leader. He was a minister in the Congress government. During Siddaramaiah's time, he was given a ticket leaving the defending MLA. He was made the head of the Planning Commission even after he lost," Shivakumar said in an official statement.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: 95% of Eligible Population Given First Dose of Coronavirus Vaccine, Says Health Ministry.

He also said that Ibrahim was made a member of the member of legislative council twice in a row. "He has been working for the party. There will be resentment. He's our friend, good for us. Worked for the party. I will definitely talk to him," he said.

Responding to Ibrahim's statement that the Congress was in a state of delusion, he said, "He is the member of the Congress party. The party has made him a member of the Vidya Parishad. He has spoken in pain and should not be taken seriously."

Also Read | Beating Retreat Ceremony 2022: Vijay Chowk To Be Closed for General Traffic on January 29.

Karnataka Congress President was also asked about the Ultra Derby Bengaluru race on the racecourse, when the COVID-19 infection was on the rise. He said, "I tweeted about this. A case has been filed against us as we hike for the benefit of the state. Let the chief minister, police officials and home minister look into this issue. BJP leaders across the state have violated the rule quite often."

"There are government officials were in the Race Course Governing Council. It also has the role of government. We will look at what the government will do and decide whether or not to inform the court on this issue," Shivakumar added.

Earlier today, Congress leader CM Ibrahim expressed his unhappiness with the appointment of BK Hariprasad as the new leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council and said: "Goodbye to the party."

"Congress and I have ended the relationship. When there's no respect, the party has taken a different view what's the situation? People leaving. People like GN Azad and Kapil Sibal coming out," Ibrahim told ANI.

He said, "Congress is destroying itself. People cannot work without money in Congress. At the time of Indira Ji and Nehru Ji, Congress was a socialistic party but now it is only a 'Lena bank'. Congress will be defeated in Karnataka."

"The party has sunk. When it came to 80 from 120, I spoke. Today I am saying again. It will again be like what happened in Tamil Nadu, in Andhra Pradesh, in Telangana. They are suffering due to their bad decisions," he addd.

His remarks came after Congress appointed party leader BK Hariprasad as its new leader in Karnataka Legislative Council on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)