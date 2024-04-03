Annamayya (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu a 'sadist' for allegedly stopping volunteers from delivering the pension to people's doorstep, which irked the senior citizens, and asked the public to take revenge against TDP on May 13 (Polling Day) at the public meeting near Puthalapattu as part of his Memantha Siddham Yatra on Wednesday.

Addressing the huge crowd gathered in the arena, the Chief Minister said, "Seeing the elderly people suffer today since they couldn't walk to collect their pensions, I can't help but wonder if Chandrababu Naidu possesses any humanity or if he's a sadist since he stalled the volunteers from disbursing the pension by approaching the Election Commission."

He asked the crowd whether they were ready for this war to protect the future of the poor. "Go to every household and ask them if they have benefited from the welfare schemes," said Chief Minister Jagan while noting that YSRCP would reinstate the volunteer system once they come back to power.

"This is a war between Chandrababu Naidu, who is a habitual liar and cheat, and Jagan on the other side, who does everything for the people. Are you ready to help me win 175/175 assembly seats and 25/25 Lok Sabha seats to defeat the corrupt? Are you ready to help me with a double-century government?" CM Jagan asks the energetic crowd.

People gave them (TDP) an opportunity in the past to do good but did they fulfill it? Have an open discussion amongst yourselves and make a conscious decision. People should discuss what they (Chandrababu's government) provided in their 10-year rule. Check your bank statement from earlier years. Were you able to find even a single scheme through which Naidu deposited one rupee in your account," said Chief Minister Jagan.

The Chief Minister also explained the schemes introduced by the YSRCP government from village secretariats, revolutionizing government schools, village clinics, DBT to women beneficiaries, Rythu Bharosa Kendras to help farmers to other doorstep delivery services to help the people.

We are the only state which provides pensions to 66 lakh people. Further, we gave Rs 34,370 crores to the farmers (Rythu Bharosa), and free crop insurance of Rs. 7,800 crores was paid. Through input subsidy, the farmers were given Rs. 3,262 crores. And in total, only through DBT, Rs 2.7 lakh crores were directly deposited in the beneficiary accounts under various welfare schemes," said the Chief Minister.

On the 7th day of the Memantha Siddham Yatra Chief Minister started his roadshow from Sadum Mandal in the morning and proceeded via Kallur, Damalacheruvu, Gundlapalli, Talaupulapalli, Thenepalli to Pulalapattu where he addressed the public meeting. After the meeting, he started towards the night halt stop at Renigunta in Tirupati via Gollapalli, Gadanki, Kongaravari Palem, and Mamanduru.

You all have two options in the upcoming election. Credibility on one side, fraud on the other side. Truth on one side, falsehood on the other side. Welfare and development on one side, envy and deceit on the other side. Good on one side, evil on the other side. Light on one side, darkness on the other side. Thanks to the mandate given by the people, we were able to deliver what we promised in every household. On the other side, there is an alliance that has been in power three times in the past but all that they gave to you was lies, fraud and evil, added CM.

Chandrababu knows in his heart of hearts all the good that I and my Government have done. He can't bear the truth, so he is busy trying to malign all that I created and did, further added Jagan.

CM Jagan said that Chandrababu is such a sadist that he deliberately conspired against the volunteers who distribute pensions on the first of every month. Because of a complaint filed by Chandrababu and his men, EC stalled the volunteer system. Today, I want to know from Chandrababu, what joy are you getting in seeing poor, elderly people, who are unable to walk, out in the sun and suffering? Are you a human or a sadist?

"Are you all ready with me in this war to protect the future of the poor? Go to every household and tell them that if they have benefited, then they should bring Jagananna back. If Jagananna wins, the volunteer system will be reinstated. Chandramukhi will trap you with his lies and ultimately suck your blood. Beware of him!" added Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Parliament and assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh, with voting scheduled for May 13 and counting of votes on June 4. (ANI)

