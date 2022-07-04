Chennai, Jul 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday congratulated Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM) and MSME Department for being recognised as a leader in the States' startup ranking for 2021.

"I congratulate TANSIM & MSME Department for being recognised as a Leader in the States' Startup Ranking '21," he said.

Also, he congratulated bureaucrats S Nagarajan and R V Shajeevana for being awarded as the Startup Champions of the State.

"With the numerous innovative measures taken by this government to develop the startup eco system in the State, I hope that the State can further improve its ranking to Best Performer Category in the coming years. I wish TANSIM team all success," the Chief Minister tweeted.

