India News | CM Nayab Saini Hails Formation of Haryana Assembly Women's Empowerment Committee as 'milestone'

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 29 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the formation of the Women's Empowerment Committee would prove to be a milestone.

He also appreciated the continuous and solid efforts being made by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha towards women's empowerment.

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While appreciating the work and leadership of Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvindra Kalyan, he said that his fair and effective conduct as speaker strengthens the dignity of the House.

By appreciating his experience and commitment, he expressed confidence that under his guidance, the proceedings of Vidhan Sabha will continue to run smoothly.

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Speaking in the house, CM said, "Empowerment of women will play an important role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Developed India 2047'. Haryana Vidhan Sabha is making continuous and concerted efforts towards women's empowerment. Accordingly, in a one-day special session of the Vidhan Sabha held on April 27, the proposal for the formation of a 9-member committee for the empowerment of women was unanimously passed, in which a provision of at least 5 women members has been made. The committee will review policies, examine reports and assess measures related to women's equality and participation for a period of one year," he said.

He further stated that "the committee will focus on strengthening the representation of women in various fields and addressing key issues related to them. The initiative is aimed at further empowering the role of women in governance and catalysing broader efforts for women-led development."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, amid the Congress boycotting a special session called by the Haryana government to pass a resolution related to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda termed the proceedings an exercise in "false propaganda".

Speaking on the issue, Hooda said the Assembly should be used for matters of public interest and not for political messaging. "The Assembly is not for using false propaganda. It is for public interest," he told ANI.

Hooda also referred to the long history of the women's reservation bill and questioned the timing and intent behind the government's move. "When I was an MP in 1996, this women's reservation bill was introduced, but it was not passed... This bill came in 2023 and was passed unanimously... The notification came on April 16th. Why didn't they (BJP) do this earlier?" he further said.

He further alleged that the government had delayed the implementation of the bill and raised questions over its seriousness on women's empowerment. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)