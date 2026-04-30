India News | CM Revanth Reddy Greets Working Class on May Day (International Workers' Day)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 30 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday extended heartfelt greetings to all working communities on the occasion of the International Workers Day (May 1).

According to a statement released by the Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Minister highlighted that the People's Government was moving forward in tune with the spirit of the working class and affirmed that the workers would receive due respect and dignity in the government. The CM noted that the workers are the true partners in the development of the Telangana State, envisioned by his government. The new industrial policy being implemented by the state government would contribute significantly to the upliftment and empowerment of the workforce.

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Reiterating the people's government's top priority is the welfare and well-being of workers, CM Revanth Reddy said that, inspired by the spirit of May Day, the government was implementing numerous welfare and developmental programmes. The Chief Minister said that the government already launched the Rs 5 Lakh accident insurance scheme for Gig workers employed in the unorganised sector and also introduced the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Welfare Act.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the government introduced a slew of initiatives with the sole objective of workers' welfare, and lakhs of people are securing employment directly and indirectly. Long-pending compassionate appointments in various government departments for years were also filled. The government was releasing bonuses ahead of the Dasara and Diwali festivals to the workers of the Singareni company, which has been playing an important role in the state's development and stands as a beacon of pride for the entire nation.

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The CM also said that, for the first time in the history of Singareni, the government provided a bonus of Rs 5000 to each contract worker. With the cooperation of banks, the state government was providing insurance coverage worth Rs 1 crore to the Singareni workers. Special measures are also being taken to ensure the welfare of Telangana workers employed in Gulf countries. Rs 5 Lakh financial assistance will be provided to the kin of the Telangana workers who passed away in the Gulf countries. (ANI)

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