Mumbai, December 28: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde set the Shiv Sena's Lok Sabha campaign rolling on Thursday by announcing he would tour 48 constituencies in the state as part of the 'Shivsankalp Abhiyaan'. Addressing party workers through video conferencing, Shinde asked them to prepare for the Lok Sabha polls, which will be held in the first half of 2024.

He directed them to campaign for candidates of the ruling alliance or 'Mahayuti', which also includes the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party. MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai, Discusses State-Related Issues (See Pics).

"The Shivsankalp Abhiyaan will start from January 6 from Yavatmal-Washim constituency. Over the next month, Shinde will visit 15 more constituencies covering different regions of the state," the CM's party said.

