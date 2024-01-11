Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 11 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appealed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to include Karnataka's tableau in the Republic Day parade.

Taking to X, he posted, "In my letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, I've expressed the deep sentiment of 7 crore Kannadigas. Denying Karnataka's tableau in the Republic Day parade isn't just an oversight; it's a blow to our state's pride. Our achievements deserve the national stage."

In a letter dated January 11, CM Siddaramaiah said that Karnataka has been taking part in the Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path, New Delhi, with its tableau for the last 14 years consecutively.

CM Siddaramaiah said, "Karnataka has won numerous prizes for its tableau in the Republic Day Parades with various themes such as Maha Mastakabhishek of Bhagwan Baahubali (2005), Architecture of Hoysala (2008), Bidari Art of Bidar (2011), Bhootaradhane (2012), Channapattana Toys (2015) and Traditional Art Forms of Karnataka (2022). Each tableau of Karnataka has been showcasing rich culture, folklore and traditions of the State."

The theme BRAND BENGALURU was selected from among the 5 themes proposed by Karnataka for the 2024 Republic Day Parade.

"Karnataka has attended all the meetings called by Ministry of Defence. After the last round of meeting, Karnataka has not been included in the 2024 Republic Day Parade to be conducted at Kartavya Path. Instead, the tableau has been accommodated in the 'Bharat Parv' section at the Red Fort," he said.

CM further said that the decision not to allow Karnataka tableau at this year's Republic Day Parade has hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas.

"The exclusion has met with strong disappointment by the people of Karnataka. To avoid hurting the sentiments of seven crore Kannadigas, it is requested to allow Karnataka to showcase its tableau themed 'Brand Bengaluru' in the Republic Day Parade 2024 at Kartavya Path, instead of limiting it to Bharat Parv exhibition at the Red Fort," he said in the letter.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah launched a blistering attack on the Central government over denying the state's tableau at the Republic Day parade on January 26. CM Siddaramaiah took to X and said that the Central Government has insulted the seven crore Kannadigas and it should not test their patience. (ANI)

