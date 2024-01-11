North Goa, January 11: Suchana Seth, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a start-up company in Bengaluru, who has been arrested for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son at a hotel in Goa, underwent a regular medical examination under the supervision of police on Thursday. The accused was later brought back to Goa's Calangute police station after the medical examination.

The accused, identified as Suchana Seth, was arrested earlier, police said on Tuesday. Police said that the accused woman was caught in Karnataka's Chitradurga district while trying to flee in a cab with her son's body stuffed in a bag. Candolim Murder Case: Bengaluru-Based CEO Suchana Seth Pre-Planned Murder of 4-Year-Old Son, Cooking Up Suicide Story.

"A woman asked the hotel staff to arrange a taxi for Bengaluru. After the checkout, when the hotel staff went to clean the room, they found red-colored stains which they assumed to be blood. The staff immediately informed the police," said Nidhin Valsan, Superintendent of Police, North Goa. Police further stated upon its inquiry, the woman told officials that she had left her son at a friend's place in Goa.

"The police reached the hotel and tried to contact the woman through the driver. The police inquired about the woman's son to which she said that the child had been staying at a friend's place. However, the police found the address provided by the woman to be fake," the police official said. Candolim Murder Case: Bengaluru-Based CEO Suchana Seth Sent to Six Days Police Custody for Allegedly Killing Four-Year-Old Son in Goa.

"Accordingly, the driver was asked to take the car to the police station, and on checking the luggage, the police found the body of the boy," the Superintendent of Police added. According to police, an FIR has been registered in the matter and Goa court has remanded the accused to six-day police custody.

Also, the body of the minor has been shifted to a hospital for postmortem. "The body of the 4-year-old boy found has been shifted to a hospital in Aimangala. After the postmortem of the body, it will be handed over to Goa Police," said Kumar Naik, Health inspector at Hiriyur government hospital in Karnataka's Chitradurga district. Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)