Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday inaugurated the newly established office of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) at Nadaun, aiming to strengthen the law and order infrastructure in the region.

The SDPO office will oversee operations at Police Station Nadaun and Police Station Sujanpur, improving coordination, efficiency, and supervision of law enforcement activities. Covering a jurisdiction of 82 Gram Panchayats and one Nagar Panchayat (NAC), the new office is expected to enhance policing, ensure faster response times, and provide better administrative oversight.

Also Read | Northeast Rains: Flood Situation Deteriorates in Assam; Death Toll Rises to 36 in Northeastern States.

In addition, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed 'Rajasva Sadan' at Nadaun, built at a cost of Rs 18.50 lakh, and dedicated the Panchayat Ghar in Kalur, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.14 crore.

While addressing a gathering in Kalur, the Chief Minister said that when the construction of the Panchayat Ghar started, he was an MLA at that time and was happy to inaugurate it today.

Also Read | ‘Preserving Culture While Advancing Tech and Education, Upholding Sanatan Spirit and Sovereignty As Our Pride': India's Spiritual Surge Under PM Narendra Modi.

He announced that the liquor shop in Kalur will be shifted back to its previous location.

He stated that ever since the state government has reinstated the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the state has been facing financial restrictions from the Union government. "As a result, Rs 1,600 crore as financial assistance to Himachal Pradesh has been curtailed by the Union Government," he said.

The Chief Minister further announced that the Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding School in Amlehar will commence from the next academic session. This will be the first CBSE-affiliated Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding School in the state. Along with quality education, the state government will also ensure nutritious meals in this school and in the coming years, around one thousand students are expected to enrol in this institution.

He added that the state government has fixed a minimum support price of Rs 90 per kilogram for naturally grown raw turmeric, Rs 40 per kilogram for maize, and Rs 60 per kilogram for wheat. He also said that improvements in the state's healthcare services are underway and the medical college and a cancer hospital would soon be operational in Hamirpur.

CM Sukhu also inspected the ongoing construction of a state-of-the-art Multipurpose Sports Complex at Kharidi in the Nadaun area. Being developed at a cost of Rs 65 crore, the facility is set to become a major hub for sports and youth engagement in the region. He directed the officers to complete the work by the end of this year.

The modern complex will feature an 8-lane swimming pool, a shooting range, and dedicated spaces for wrestling, boxing, kabaddi, yoga, table tennis, and badminton. The Chief Minister stated that similar multipurpose sports complexes are being developed across the state to provide constructive avenues for youth and to help curb the menace of drug abuse.

Emphasising the critical role of sports in promoting a healthy and disciplined lifestyle, the Chief Minister said, "This sports complex will be a symbol of our commitment to nurturing talent and ensuring the physical and mental well-being of our youth."

Later, the Chief Minister also inspected the ongoing work at the Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School in Amlehar, within the Nadaun assembly constituency.

MLA Sanjay Rattan, HRTC Vice Chairman Ajay Verma, Nagar Panchayat Nadaun President Shammi Soni, District Collector Amarjeet Singh, SP Bhagat Singh, Congress leader Captain Prithvi Chand, and other dignitaries were present at the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)