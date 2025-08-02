Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 2 (ANI): Taking stock of the flood crisis, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has deployed an 11-member ministerial team to oversee relief operations across 12 affected districts, warning that any negligence will not be tolerated and stressing the need for sensitivity, speed and transparency, said a release on Saturday.

The Chief Minister affirmed that the state government is fully committed to ensuring the safety, food, shelter, and healthcare of every citizen affected by the floods.

The Chief Minister directed all ministers in charge to immediately visit their assigned districts, inspect relief camps, and directly engage with affected families. He instructed senior officials--including DMs, SPs, and CMOs--to stay on the ground and ensure 24x7 monitoring.

Emphasising urgency, he ordered round-the-clock surveillance of embankments, swift drainage from waterlogged areas, and comprehensive arrangements for food, medicine, sanitation, and the needs of women and children in relief camps.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the supply of relief materials and food packets must be timely and of high quality, with no compromise on standards.

He directed that farmers affected by crop loss, land erosion, or household damage due to floods should receive assistance within 24 hours. To ensure transparency and timely delivery, he instructed that aid be distributed in coordination with local public representatives.

The Chief Minister stressed that livestock safety is a top priority. He directed officials to relocate animals from waterlogged villages to safer areas and ensure proper fodder and veterinary care. He also ordered that all flood-affected hospitals be stocked with anti-snake venom and anti-rabies injections, emphasising immediate and effective treatment in cases of snakebite.

While reviewing disaster management preparations, CM Yogi Adityanath directed that early warning alerts issued by the Relief Commissioner be promptly communicated to the public in affected districts. He stressed strict adherence to disaster management protocols by all departments.

In view of potential urban flooding, the CM instructed officials to ensure that drains are cleaned, pumping stations remain operational, and backup generators are arranged for uninterrupted power supply.

CM directed officials to expedite transparent crop loss surveys and ensure swift compensation through the Revenue and Panchayati Raj Departments. He stressed effective deployment of NDRF, SDRF, and PAC flood units for relief operations.

The CM also called for immediate action against rumours or misinformation to maintain public confidence and ensure a robust communication system during the crisis.

CM Yogi said ensuring zero loss of life during floods is the state's top priority. He directed all departments--administration, police, health, urban and rural bodies--to work in close coordination. He stressed the importance of constant public outreach through the CM Helpline and Integrated Control Room, and urged officials to maintain a sensitive, humane approach to boost victims' morale.

The Chief Minister directed high-level monitoring of all 12 flood-affected districts, with regular updates to be sent to the CM's Office. Calling the flood crisis a test of government unity and preparedness, he asserted that the Uttar Pradesh government will meet the challenge with full commitment. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency)