Ahmedabad, August 02: The Gujarat Traffic Police is facing intense backlash after a series of disturbing posters allegedly sponsored by the department sparked public outrage. The posters, displayed in parts of Ahmedabad like Sola and Chandlodia, carried alarming messages including: “Do not attend late night parties, you could be raped or gangraped,” and “Do not go with your friend to dark, isolated areas, what if she is raped or gangraped?”

The statements, which many residents and activists condemned as misogynistic and victim-blaming, were reportedly part of a so-called safety campaign. The posters quickly drew criticism for implying that women are responsible for the sexual violence they face, with locals labelling the messaging “insensitive” and “regressive.” Surat Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Rapes, Impregnates 16-Year-Old Sister in Gujarat; Case Registered Under POCSO.

In response to the uproar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic West) Neeta Desai clarified that the posters were not created or approved by the city’s traffic police. Desai explained that a group named Satarkta had approached the department for permission to carry out traffic awareness campaigns in schools and colleges. The group had shown samples related only to road safety, which were approved. However, the controversial posters that mentioned rape were allegedly never disclosed to the department and were installed without prior consent. Rajkot Shocker: Man Rapes Tenants 14-Year-Old Daughter Twice, Repeatedly Molests Her Younger Sister After Threatening To Kill Their Mother in Gujarat; Arrested.

“The moment it was brought to our attention, we ensured all such posters were taken down,” Desai told news agency PTI.

Despite the clarification, residents remain angry. Bhumi Patel from Ghatlodia questioned how such content got past official screening, saying, “This kind of narrative blames women for crimes committed against them. It’s unacceptable.”

