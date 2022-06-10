Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with top officials on the protests and violence that broke out in several parts of the state on Friday.

The protests occurred against the controversial remarks of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Jindal.

According to an official announcement, CM Yogi has given liberty and clear instructions to the officials to take stringent action against anti-social elements.

"The CM has given liberty and clear instructions to the officials to take stringent action against anti-social elements. Those who take the law into their hands will be taught strict lessons," said the UP CMO.

According to the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), as many as 109 people were arrested till 7.30 PM today in connection with the protest.

Notably, the state witnessed several incidents of violence, sloganeering and stone-pelting after Friday prayers, when the people began protesting against the inflammatory statements.

A clash erupted in Prayagaraj between police and protesters. Stones were also hurled during clashes in the Atala area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagaraj.

When the Prayagraj's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) was on the ground to control the law and order situation, his vehicle was also damaged after the protest erupted in Atala.

A huge protest was also witnessed in Saharanpur over the inflammatory remarks. A huge crowd in Moradabad also protested against the suspended BJP leader demanding her arrest over her inflammatory remarks.

All this came as the row over the comments on the Prophet Muhammad by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma blew up and led to global outrage.

Over the last few days, several countries such as Malaysia, Kuwait and Pakistan condemned recent remarks made by a few BJP leaders. While Nupur Sharma made comments during a TV debate, another leader Naveen Jindal posted a controversial remark on Twitter.

The BJP suspended spokesperson and expelled media in-charge, Naveen Jindal, over the remarks. The party issued a statement emphasising its intolerance for disrespect of any religious personality. (ANI)

