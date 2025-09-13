Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the Foundation Day celebration of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Saturday and lauded the RMLIMS for emerging as one of the top three medical institutes in the state.

Speaking at the event, CM Yogi said, "Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences has established itself as one of the top-3 medical institutes in the state. This shows that our direction is right, our leadership is right."

Reflecting on the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, he highlighted the initial lack of preparedness in Uttar Pradesh.

"When the biggest pandemic of this century, Corona, struck, I felt that we in Uttar Pradesh were not initially ready for a pandemic like this. Our generation had seen such a pandemic for the first time. When the first Corona patient came before us, there were no labs for COVID-19 testing," he said.

He further elaborated on the state's response, stating, "We collected their samples and sent them to Safdarjung, AIIMS Delhi, and NIV Pune. Gradually, we developed the facilities here. Uttar Pradesh also established some models. Virtual ICU can also function. SGPGI, KGMU, and RML did this successfully."

