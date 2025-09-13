Medak, September 13: Telangana Police on Saturday arrested a woman and her boyfriend for allegedly killing the woman's two-year-old daughter. The child's body was found buried in an open area in Subhash Palli, which is located within the Shivampet police station in Medak district. Telangana Shocker: Woman and Her Lover Kill 2-Year-Old Daughter As Child Became Relationship ‘Obstacle’, Bury Body To Hide Crime in Medak; Accused Duo Arrested.

According to the Inspector in charge of Shivampet police station, the woman's husband had filed a missing persons report for his wife and daughter. However, during the investigation, the woman confessed that she had eloped with her boyfriend and that they had killed their daughter. Following the confession, both woman and her boyfriend were taken into custody. The police have also recovered the child's skeletal remains from the burial site. More details are awaited.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)