New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): The Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, visited forward areas in Punjab along the western borders, where he interacted with senior officers of the Border Security Forces (BSF) and discussed various contours of national security in the region.

A forward area is a region located closer to the enemy positions or frontline.

The general's discussions focused on shared challenges, evolving threats, and the collaborative way ahead to further strengthen coordination between the Indian Army and BSF.

Taking to social media, X, BSF Punjab Frontier, posted, "Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, visited forward areas in Punjab today. During the visit, he interacted with senior officers of the BSF and discussed various contours of national security in the region. The discussions focused on shared challenges, evolving threats, and the collaborative way ahead to further strengthen coordination between the Indian Army and the BSF. The interaction underscored the seamless synergy and mutual respect between the two forces working together for the cause of nation."

Dwivedi also presented a momento to the BSF officers as a gesture of camaraderie and being partners of shared responsibilities.

According to a release, the COAS General visited the Indian Army's Vajra Corps on Saturday, April 12, to assess its operational preparedness along the Western borders.

He was accompanied by the General Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Command. During a comprehensive briefing, the General Officer Commanding, Vajra Corps, updated the COAS on the prevailing security environment and the Corps' readiness posture.

General Dwivedi later visited select forward locations to gain a first-hand appreciation of ground-level preparations by frontline formations. (ANI)

