New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday unveiled a Special Day Cover to mark the Golden Jubilee of the Army Group Insurance Fund, commemorating 50 years of dedicated service to soldiers and the Indian Army.

According to an official statement, the event marked an important chapter in the proud legacy of Army Group Insurance. It reflected its enduring commitment to the financial well-being of soldiers and their families. The Chief of Army Staff lauded the visionary intent behind the establishment of the Army Group Insurance Fund and appreciated its sustained efforts in adapting to available industry best practices while fulfilling the fiscal security needs of soldiers and their next of kin through innovative and reliable welfare-oriented solutions.

Also Read | Mass Bird Deaths in Khargone: Over 200 Parrots, Pigeons, Sparrows Found Dead in Madhya Pradesh; Food Poisoning Suspected (Watch Video).

Interacting with troops and staff, the COAS exhorted Team Army Group Insurance Fund to continue putting in concerted efforts to innovate and improve schemes, benefits and response to members.

He also felicitated select members of staff for their exemplary services. The Chief of Army Staff expressed his confidence that the continued devotion of the Army Group Insurance Fund will imbue even greater confidence in our brave soldiers that in an unfortunate incident in their pursuit of National Security, this Institution always stands by their Next of Kin to provide solace and support and help take forward their hopes and dreams.

Also Read | DRDO CEPTAM-11 Recruitment 2025 Registration Deadline Extended, Know How To Apply at drdo.gov.in and Other Details Here.

Earlier in the day, the Chief of Army Staff extended New Year greetings to the nation and hailed India's decision action under Operation Sindoor, saying the "operation continues even today."

In an X post by the ADG PI-Indian Army, General Upendra Dwivedi noted that the army is undergoing a decade of transformation, stating "jointness, self-reliance, and innovation" as the pillars of India's defence strategy.

He called for indigenous technologies and new ideas to make the Army future-ready. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)