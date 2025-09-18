Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], September 18 (ANI): The Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, met Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, on Thursday.

During their discussions, Dwivedi discussed the issue of land acquisition with the Governor, emphasising the need to expedite the process so that essential defence infrastructure projects could move forward without delay. He also discussed the importance of establishing Zilla Sainik Boards in the State, which would serve as vital support systems for ex-servicemen and their families.

Also Read | 'Need To Fight for Democracy and Country': Priyanka Gandhi Supports Her Brother Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Deletion' Claims (Watch Video).

Additionally, the COAS also shared his concern with the Governor over the low participation of Arunachal Pradesh's youth in applying for vacancies in the Armed Forces. Besides these issues, they also discussed the state's frontier highways and held talks on the state's security and developmental projects.

In the meeting, the governor highlighted the importance of a collaborative and people-centric approach in implementing the Vibrant Village Programme, asserting that its successful implementation depends on the joint collaboration of the government, local communities and security forces.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Teenager Accuses KYSA Secretary and Yoga Instructor of Sexual Harassment During 2023 Thailand Trip; FIR Lodged.

The governor also appreciated the role of the Indian Army in extending the collaboration with the administration in implementing the Vibrant Village Programme. He noted that army's close connection with border residents can transform remote villages can be transformed into hubs of growth, opportunity, and national pride.

Further, the Governor also appreciated the role of the Indian Army in providing pre-recruitment training that prepares local youth for careers in the armed forces, extending support for admissions to Sainik Schools, and implementing numerous Sadbhavana projects.

The COAS also visited Likabali Military Station on September 17 to review the combat readiness of the formation. He was briefed on operational matters, the internal security situation in the region, technology infusion, integration with other security agencies and nation-building initiatives undertaken by the formation.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army's elite Spear Corps is in the final phase of a high-altitude mountaineering expedition to Mount Gorichen, the highest peak in Arunachal Pradesh. To promote adventure, resilience, and team spirit, this expedition was flagged off on August 20, 2025.

Through this expedition, this mission also seeks o strengthen civil-military relations and raise awareness about adventure tourism in Arunachal Pradesh. By showcasing the spirit of mountaineering, the Army aims to inspire young people with the values of discipline, courage, and perseverance.

Over the past weeks, the team has made steady progress through rigorous acclimatisation and technical climbs, demonstrating exceptional mountaineering skills and endurance. The final summit push is expected to begin shortly, with each phase of the mission meticulously planned to test physical and mental resilience, as well as the seamless coordination required in high-altitude operations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)