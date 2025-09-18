Bengaluru, September 18: A teenager has stated in her complaint against a yoga instructor that he sexually harassed her when she went to Thailand in 2023 to participate in a yoga competition, police said. Police said the accused, who is from Assam, is the Secretary of the Karnataka Yogasana Sports Association (KYSA).

According to the police complaint, "The victim had known the accused since 2019. She started participating in yoga competitions in 2021. The girl went to Thailand with the accused to participate in a competition when she was 17 years old, and the accused sexually harassed her. After this incident, the victim stopped participating in yoga competitions." Bengaluru Shocker: Man Molests Woman on Deserted Street, Gropes Her From Behind in BTM Layout; Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

"In 2024, the victim joined a yoga institute in Bengaluru, which was run by the accused. Since then, the accused has been sexually harassing her. The accused also promised that he would help her win a medal in a national yoga competition and get her a job placement. He then sexually exploited her on the premises of the yoga institute in August 2025," according to the complaint.

The accused also attempted to get physically intimate with her on August 22, telling her that he would get her a placement in a state-level competition, it said. The police have booked an FIR under relevant sections of the BNS Act and Section 12 of the POCSO Act. The victim had filed the police complaint on August 30. Bengaluru: Yoga Teacher Booked For Sex Assault After 19-Year-Old Pregnant Girl Accuses Him of Raping Her by Promising Medal and Placement.

Police investigation revealed that the yoga instructor was also involved in the rape of 10 to 15 women who attended classes at his yoga centre. The police have seized his mobile phone and are urging other victims to come forward and file a complaint. A video related to the crime was also recovered, and more women are expected to file complaints against him, according to police sources. Further investigation is underway.

