Chennai, May 11 (PTI) About 260 kg of sea cucumbers concealed in 11 gunny bags and kept on the seabed near the Edaiyarvalasai coast in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district were seized, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said on Thursday.

Sea cucumbers are single-branched marine organisms and their collection/trade is banned under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Also Read | Fake Spam Calls: WhatsApp Curbs International Spam Calls In India After Government's Tough Call.

Based on intelligence inputs received from local sources about an impending trans-shipment of the protected species, an interception team from the Coast Guard Station at Mandapam reached the shallow waters near Edaiyarvalasai and carried out the diving operation, an official release here said.

The 11 gunny bags hidden on the seabed and containing the banned sea cucumbers were recovered during the ICG operation on May 10. The total value of the recovered items is estimated to be around Rs 1.2 crore.

Also Read | UIDAI Launches Nation-Wide Drive To Update Aadhaar Operators on Policy Changes.

The recovered sea cucumbers were handed over to the forest department, so that appropriate legal action could be taken against those who indulged in the collection of the protected species, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)