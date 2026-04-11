MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Djibouti President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh has been reelected for a sixth term after official results showed him winning 97.81% of the vote in Friday's election.

Guelleh, 78, has ruled the small Horn of Africa nation of about 1 million for more than two decades.

He faced a single challenger, Mohamed Farah Samatar, a former ruling party member, in a race analysts say offers little genuine competition. Opposition groups frequently boycott elections, citing restrictions on political freedoms.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).