Shimla, Jan 16 (PTI) Cold wave conditions continued in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday with Keylong shivering at minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

It has predicted dry but cold weather in the state till January 22.

Tribal Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of zero degrees Celsius, he added.

The minimum temperature in tourist places Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie was recorded at 1.6, 3.7 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively.

Shimla registered a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Solan at 23.5 degrees Celsius, he said.

A fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region after January 22 onwards and it may cause scattered to fairly widespread rain and snow over Himachal Pradesh, Singh said.

