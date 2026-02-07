Guangzhou [China], February 7 (ANI): The United States is participating in the first Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2026 Senior Officials' Meeting and Related Meetings (SOM1) in Guangzhou, China, as part of efforts to advance the Trump Administration's America First foreign policy priorities, an official statement said.

According to an official release, the US delegation is led by US Senior Official Casey Mace and includes Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Ruth Perry. The meetings are being held from February 1 to 10.

During SOM1, the United States aims to deepen efforts to open Asian markets to American exports while continuing to promote deregulation and US-friendly business policies.

The statement said the US is taking decisive action at the meeting to combat illegal fishing, marine debris, and the illicit timber trade, which it said threaten American businesses, workers, and national security. By promoting American technology and industry, the United States seeks to open new markets in Asia, restore a level playing field for American companies, and support job creation at home, while also leading international efforts to protect the environment.

The United States also highlighted its long-standing role within APEC, noting that it has hosted the forum three times. US companies, technology, and workers have played a significant role in contributing to economic growth and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to the official press release, APEC remains a key platform for pursuing America First foreign, trade, and investment policies, which aim to break down barriers to business, promote fair and reciprocal trade, and support job growth.

According to the United States Trade Representative's official website, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) is the leading forum in the Asia-Pacific for facilitating trade, investment, economic growth, and regional cooperation.

APEC membership includes: Australia; Brunei Darussalam; Canada; Chile; People's Republic of China; Hong Kong, China; Indonesia; Japan; Republic of Korea; Malaysia; Mexico; New Zealand; Papua New Guinea; Peru; the Philippines; the Russian Federation; Singapore; Chinese Taipei; Thailand; the United States of America; Vietnam.

Decisions within APEC are reached by consensus, and commitments are voluntary. APEC has helped reduce tariffs and other trade barriers across the region, driving economic growth and international trade.

Key to achieving APEC's vision are the "Bogor Goals," APEC's foundational goals of free and open trade and investment in the Asia-Pacific: by 2010 for industrialised economies and by 2020 for developing economies. These goals were adopted by Leaders at their 1994 meeting in Bogor, Indonesia. (ANI)

