New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Cold wave conditions have subsided in most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, and are likely to abate in most parts of Northwest and Central India by Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

"Gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 3-5 degree Celsius is very likely over most parts of Northwest and Central India during next three days and no significant change thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of East India during the next two days and a rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter," IMD said in its morning bulletin.

Also Read | Naseeruddin Shah, Vikramaditya Motwane Are Among 850 Signatories To Write To I&B Ministry Against Merger Of Films Division, NFAI With NFDC.

"Cold Wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha during next 24 hours and abatement thereafter," it added.

However, dense fog has been forecasted by the agency in the morning hours in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana during December 23-26 and over West Rajasthan during December 24-26.

Also Read | Parambrata Chatterjee Hits at TMC After the Kolkata Civic Poll Results, Says 'Stop Vandalising Opposition Party Offices Now'.

Yesterday, the lowest minimum temperature of 1.3 degrees Celsius recorded by IMD was reported at Nowgong (East Madhya Pradesh) over the plains of the country.

The minimum temperature recorded at Delhi's Lodi Road was 4.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, while the overall air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 387, as per SAFAR. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)