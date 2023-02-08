Chandigarh, Feb 8 (PTI) Cold weather conditions persisted in many places of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday.

Punjab's Bathinda registered a low of five degrees Celsius while Faridkot's minimum settled at 6.5 degrees, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here.

Also Read | Keeping PM @narendramodi Vision of #MakeInIndia and #AtmanirbharBharat in Forefront, the … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

Amritsar recorded a low of eight degrees Celsius while Ludhiana's minimum was 8.5 degrees Celsius.

Patiala, Pathankot and Gurdaspur recorded their minimum temperatures of 8, 8.8 and 8.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

Also Read | Punjab: BSF Shoots Drone Along Border in Amritsar; Falls in Pakistan Territory.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a low of 9.4 degrees Celsius, up by two degrees above normal.

In Haryana, Ambala's minimum was 10.7 degrees Celsius while Hisar's minimum settled at 10.9 degrees Celsius.

Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded their minimum temperatures of 6, 15, 9.4, 10.7 and 6.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)