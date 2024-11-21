Lucknow, Nov 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday emphasised the pivotal role of technology, government schemes, and private sector collaboration in driving sustainable development and advancing the agriculture sector.

He was speaking at the "Partnership Conclave" held here in partnership with the World Bank and the Gates Foundation.

Highlighting the state's challenges and accomplishments, the chief minister underscored ongoing efforts to integrate farmers and the agriculture sector with cutting-edge technologies and modern resources.

He showcased the state government's transformative achievements in recent years, noting that Uttar Pradesh's farmers are now empowered through initiatives like solar panel installations, which have also positioned the state as a robust energy hub.

He said that "technology, government schemes and private sector collaboration are playing pivotal roles in driving sustainable development and advancing the agriculture sector".

One of the state's landmark successes, according to Adityanth, has been the eradication of encephalitis.

"Before 2017, the disease claimed the lives of 1,500 to 2,000 children annually. However, through the combined efforts of the state government and organisations like the WHO, the Gates Foundation, and UNICEF, encephalitis was completely eradicated within three years," he said.

He attributed this achievement to effective governance, the use of technology, and active public participation, emphasizing that the state has now eliminated encephalitis deaths.

The chief minister highlighted that the state possesses the most fertile land and abundant water resources in the country, offering immense potential for growth in the agricultural sector.

He said that the state is home to 89 Krishi Vigyan Kendras and six Agricultural Universities which play a great role in empowering farmers and introducing them to advanced technologies.

Adityanath emphasised the need for collaboration between government initiatives and private sector participation to drive significant advancements in agriculture.

He noted that only through such partnerships can agricultural productivity be enhanced by 3-4 times.

Expressing gratitude to the Gates Foundation, World Bank, and other international organisations, the Chief Minister acknowledged their expertise and support in accelerating UP's progress.

