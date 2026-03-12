Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], March 12 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta said that the Vaishya community has a vital role to play in realising Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

He said that the energy, entrepreneurship and philanthropic spirit of the community can significantly contribute to making India an economically strong, self-reliant and prosperous nation by 2047.

This was stated by the Governor while addressing the Abhinandan Samaroh organised in his honour by the International Vaishya Federation, at Ludhiana, Punjab, today.

Highlighting the contribution of the Vaishya community to India's economic and social fabric, Kavinder Gupta said that for centuries, this community has treated trade not merely as a means of livelihood, but as a responsibility and a form of service to society. He said the community's identity goes beyond commerce -- it embodies honesty, hard work, philanthropy and community welfare, reflecting the timeless Indian ideal of Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah.

The Governor noted that many institutions and trusts established by members of the Vaishya community continue to render exemplary services in the fields of education and healthcare, strengthening the social fabric of the nation. He said such initiatives are a living example of the community's deep commitment to nation-building.

Gupta said that in today's rapidly changing global landscape, entrepreneurship and innovation have become the primary drivers of national progress. He urged the Vaishya community to channelise its traditional strengths of foresight, integrity and enterprise into modern avenues of technology, innovation and start-up culture. He said the younger generation of the community must blend ancestral wisdom with contemporary tools to lead India's economic transformation and help achieve the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'.

The Governor emphasised that 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' means every trader, entrepreneur and young person contributing to the nation's development to the best of their ability. He called upon the Vaishya community to remain at the forefront of this national mission and set an example for others through their work, values and service.

Kavinder Gupta also apprised the gathering regarding the culture of Jammu & Kashmir and put light on the life of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, who strongly opposed the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, advocating the slogan "One nation, one constitution, one flag."

Expressing gratitude for the warm felicitation, Kavinder Gupta said that the honour was not merely personal, but a recognition of the spirit of service and values with which individuals strive to fulfil their responsibilities towards society and the nation.

Earlier, State President of the International Vaishya Mahasammelan, Shri Surendra Singla, welcomed and honoured the Governor. Senior office bearers and prominent members of the Vaishya community were present in large numbers.

Surinder Singla, in his address, apprised the Governor regarding various activities being conducted by the IVF all over India, which mainly include one lakh financial support to those Aggarwal students who cleared the IAS Preliminary Exam and are preparing for the IAS Main Exam, organising blood donation camps and the supply of other need-based items to the needy persons. (ANI)

