Dehradun, Jun 1 (PTI) A commando posted with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's security detail was killed on Thursday by a bullet fired from his service rifle, officials said.

Abhinav Kumar, the special principal secretary to the chief minister, said it was being probed whether Commando Pramod Rawat died by suicide or due to accidental firing.

Senior officials rushed to the spot immediately after the incident which occurred at the commando barracks. The forensic team has started its investigation, officials said.

There is a bullet mark on Rawat's neck but there is no sign of its exit, Kumar said.

"The cause of the incident will be clear only after the forensic investigation and post-mortem," he said.

