New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Commercial LPG prices on Monday were cut by Rs 171.5 per kg in line with softening international trend.

A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs Rs 1,856.5 in Delhi, according to state-owned oil companies.

This is the second straight reduction in rates.

Prices were cut by Rs 91.5 per 19-kg cylinder on April 1.

