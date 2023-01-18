New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The Union Cabinet has extended the tenure of the commission for sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) by another six month, sources said.

The Rohini Commission had told the government that a draft report on sub-categorisation was ready but then sought more time for studying the list of communities in the Central List, the sources said.

The 13th extension has been given to the Commission to submit its report till July this year.

The five-member Commission, headed by Justice (retd) G Rohini, was formed in 2017.

