New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The Centre is committed to preserve and promote India's vast intangible cultural heritage and is taking all measures to facilitate the transmission of these abstract art forms to the posterity, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday .

He made the remarks in his address at an event here hosted by the Sangeet Natak Akademi.

Reddy also formally launched 100 training programmes for the preservation of rare performing arts which are "on the verge of extinction," during the function held at Rabindra Bhavan, the Culture Ministry said in a statement.

Several 'gurus' and trainers from across the country were invited to attend this special programme, it said.

"The government is committed to preservation and promotion of India's vast intangible valuable cultural heritage and all necessary measures are being taken to facilitate the transmission of these abstract art forms from one generation to the next," Reddy was quoted as saying in the statement.

Addressing the artists, the minister assured the fullest support and cooperation of the Ministry of Culture for the revival of all endangered performing arts of the country.

He also requested the artists to send their suggestions to allay the condition of art and artists to his ministry.

The programmes, launched under the name 'Kala Deeksha,' will be conducted in the 'Guru-Shishya parampara' scheme under eminent gurus and experts in rare and endangered performing arts of the country, read the statement.

