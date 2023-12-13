Lucknow, December 13: Family members of Sagar Sharma, one of the two men who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery on Wednesday, said he left home here two days ago to take part in a "protest" in Delhi. However, the family said they were unaware about his involvement in the Parliament security breach. Sharma (28) is a resident of Ramnagar under Manak Nagar police station limits in Lucknow, police said.

Two persons, including Sharma, jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs. The two protesters are now in the custody of Delhi Police. Rani Sharma, Sharma's mother, said, "Sagar left home two days back. He said that he was travelling to Delhi with friends for some work. I spoke to him over phone yesterday." Lok Sabha Security Breach: Rahul Gandhi Unflustered Amid Ruckus in Parliament, Congress Shares Photo

"We have called Sagar's father Roshan Lal, a carpenter, to ask about his son," SHO of Manak Nagar police station Shiv Mangal Singh said. According to police, the family hails from Unnao district of UP. Police quoting family members said that Sharma had returned to Lucknow from Bengaluru recently. Sharma's minor sister said, "I heard my brother telling my mother that he was going to Delhi to attend a protest a few days ago." "My brother would drive an e-rickshaw. He earlier used to work in Bengaluru," the sister added.

Singh, Station House Officer of Manak Nagar police station, said, "Sagar Sharma, along with his sister and parents, lived in a rented house in Ramnagar area. The family has been living in the rented house for over a decade." Sharma would drive an e-rickshaw, the SHO said. "The family members have denied having any knowledge of his involvement in the Lok Sabha incident. We are trying to gather information from them," he added. Lok Sabha Security Breach: Opposition Parties To Meet on December 14 Over Parliament Security Lapse

A police team was seen at Sharma's residence speaking to his family members. Neighbours and journalists swarmed the house on Wednesday evening after hearing about Sharma's involvement in the incident. Police have been deployed at the house to ensure law and order, officials said.