New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Data protection provider Commvault Systems has unveiled an integrated cloud offering that combines its various software products into a single platform that is built on the concept of cyber resilience and incorporating artificial intelligence for threat diagnosis and recovery.

Commvault Cloud, the new platform, is purpose-built for cyber resilience, designed to enable users to predict threats faster, make clean recoveries, and accelerate threat response times – all at the lowest possible total cost of ownership (TCO).

Also Read | Malayalam Comedian Kalabhavan Haneef Passes Away at 60, Leaving Behind a Legacy of Laughter and Over 150 Films.

The company said its customers can secure and recover their data across any workload, any infrastructure and from any location to any other location.

"With these advanced capabilities and a rich and growing partner ecosystem, our unique and consolidated platform is the new standard in cyber resilience," Sanjay Mirchandani, president and CEO, Commvault, said.

Also Read | Nanhe Faristey Mission: RPF Reunited 601 Children With Their Families in October This Year; Working Tirelessly to Curb Human Trafficking, Says Railways Ministry.

The Cloud users will have access to Arlie – short for "Autonomous Resilience" – a new AI co-pilot that is at their beck and call 24/7 and can respond to inquiries in plain, simple language.

Arlie will interface with generative AI models that not only consolidate information and reports, but provide users with personalized actionable responses.

Arlie will integrate on the backend with Azure OpenAI Service. New AI-enabled capabilities that support this type of personal/human interaction within Commvault Cloud.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)