New Delhi, November: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) reunited 601 children with their families in October this year under the mission 'Nanhe Faristey'. In a statement, the Railways Ministry said, "Under the mission Nanhe Faristey, RPF played a pivotal role in reuniting more than 601 children in need of care and protection with their families. These children were separated from their families for various reasons, and RPF worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return."

The ministry said that RPF's anti-human trafficking efforts (Operation AAHT) at various posts across the Indian Railways worked relentlessly to thwart the sinister plans of human traffickers."In October 2023, RPF rescued 39 persons from the clutches of traffickers," it said. Railway Protection Force Cracks Down Heavily on Offenders To Enhance Security and Safety of Railway Property.

It also said that the RPF's vigilant and swift action, saved the lives of 262 passengers, who had come close to getting run over by trains, at platforms and railway tracks, in October 2023, under operation ‘Jeevan Raksha’. Similarly, during October 2023, 232 'Meri Saheli' teams attended 13,664 trains and provided security assurance to 4,23,803 woman passengers. "RPF also took action against 5,722 individuals found in coaches reserved for women," the ministry stated.

In its fight against touts, RPF arrested 490 individuals in October 2023 and took legal action against them as per the law. "Additionally, they seized future tickets valued at Rs 43.96 lakh, including 42 illegal software," it stated. Similarly, the Railways said that the RPF arrested 99 individuals and seized narcotics valued at Rs 5.99 crore during the month and these criminals were handed over to empowered agencies for further legal action. RPF Officials Save Passenger Who Slipped While Trying to Board Moving Train at Ghaziabad Railway Station, Video Surfaces.

The RPF also promptly addressed security-related 30,300 passenger complaints as it took necessary actions to resolve them. The complaints were raised through Rail Madad Portal and the helpline (No. 139 integrated with Emergency Response Support System No. 112).

"In October 2023, RPF arrested 256 criminals involved in offences against passengers, delivering them to the concerned GRP or Police," it said, adding that the RPF also arrested 33 individuals involved in the perilous act of stone pelting on running trains in October 2023. The RPF also under 'Operation Satark', seized illegal tobacco products worth Rs 10.33 lakh and illegal liquor worth Rs 26.12 lakh and apprehended 127 individuals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 09, 2023 06:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).