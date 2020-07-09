Ballia (UP), Jul 9 (PTI) The district administration here has extended the complete lockdown imposed in Ballia city and its surrounding areas till July 21 in view of the rising cases of coronavirus, officials said on Thursday.

The lockdown was imposed on July 3 and was initially intended to be in place till July 10.

This lockdown will be imposed strictly. There will be restriction on movement of people, except for those involved in essential services like health and law and order, District Magistrate Srihari Pratap Shahi said.

Other than essential services, people would have to work from home, the DM said.

