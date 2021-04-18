Bengaluru, Apr 18 (PTI): Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday warned private hospitals of legal action if they do not comply with the government order to reserve 50 per cent of the beds for COVID-19 patients in the State.

Issuing this warning, he told reporters here that after visiting a few hospitals, he learned that Manipal Hospitals, which is one of the prominent hospitals, has not reserved the 50 per cent of beds. "Legal action will be initiated if they (hospitals) fail to obey the order. Let us not land in such a situation," the Minister said in a statement. Sudhakar, however, admitted to the private hospitals facing shortage of infrastructure and human resources. "There may be shortcomings, but we are trying to address all issues. We are prioritising supply of oxygen, Remdesivir and other drugs, increase in beds and temporary arrangements in hotels," he said.

Sudhakar ruled out shortage of oxygen in the State.

"The Centre has given an approval for 300 tonnes of oxygen in addition to the 800-tonne production capacity of the State," he said. "Industries have extended an assurance to supply sufficient quantities of oxygen whenever required," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)