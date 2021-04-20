Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) Mumbai cyber police has arrested a computer engineer from Bihar for alleged fraud by running fake websites, an official said on Monday.

The accused Sonukumar Choudhary (27), a resident of Darbhanga, used to offer dealership, loans and data entry work to people through these websites, he said.

The accused had also created a fake website of a prominent tyre company through which he promised dealership, the official said.

Altogether, he had created 15 fake websites and had done coding for around 150 websites, he said.

