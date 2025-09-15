New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): After a First Information Report (FIR) was filed on Monday in the BMW and motorcycle accident, eyewitness named Gulfal, who took the victims to Nulife Hospital, spoke to ANI and described the incident.

"The condition of the injured was very bad. It took us 20 minutes to reach the hospital. The doctors were ready at the hospital, and I think this is why she (one of the victims) asked me to take them to that hospital. I didn't ask them anything because I didn't know much about the nearby areas," explained Gulfam.

Also Read | Justice M Sundar Takes Oath As 10th Chief Justice of Manipur High Court (Watch Video).

The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) South-West Delhi Abhimanyu Poswal, speaking on the accident which took place in Dhaula Kaun, stated that the victim is said to be from the Ministry of Finance.

"Victim, who was on the bike, is said to be from the Ministry of Finance. His wife was with him. The suspect, who was driving a BMW, runs a business in Gurugram. We have registered the FIR u/s of the accident and causing the disappearance of evidence," Poswal informed ANI on Monday.

Also Read | Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Extend POSH Act to Women in Politics, Cites Lack of Employer and Employee Relationship.

Elaborating further on the fatal accident, ADCP Poswal said, "We received calls at 2.20 am last night about a traffic jam around Dhaula Kuan. The staff rushed there to clear it. But upon reaching there, it was found that there had been an accident between a BMW and a bike. 1-2 independent witnesses told us that the accused was taken to a hospital in a taxi."

"Meanwhile, our staff verified the CCTV footage. The crime team and mobile team visited the spot for site inspection and vehicle inspection. We received another call around 4:20 AM from a hospital in GTB, stating that they had received an accident case," he added.

Mentioning the victim from the Ministry of Finance, Poswal said, "We carried out further action by going there...FIR has already been registered in this case...The suspect is still in the hospital, and we will then identify the cause of the accident through investigation...The victim, who was on the bike, is said to be from the Ministry of Finance. His wife was with him."

The suspect of the case runs a business in Gurugram, informed Abhimanyu Poswal.

"Suspect in the case, who was driving a BMW, runs a business in Gurugram...We have registered the FIR u/s of the accident and causing the disappearance of evidence."

Furthermore, an eyewitness named Gulfam, who took the victims to Nulife Hospital, described the incident, saying, "I was coming from Dhaula Kuan when I saw a car in an accident and some people were injured. I made two people sit in my car and took them to the hospital. There were two injured persons in my car, and another woman was sitting in the front seat. The lady sitting in the front seat told me to take the car towards Azadpur and to Nulife Hospital."

"The condition of the injured was very bad. It took us 20 minutes to reach the hospital. The doctors were ready at the hospital, and I think this is why she asked me to take them to that hospital. I didn't ask them anything because I didn't know much about the nearby areas," Gulfam added further.

The accident on Ring Road near Dhaula Kuan left one person dead and another injured after a BMW car hit a motorcycle as per the police.

As per the Delhi police, the deceased, who worked in the Ministry of Finance and lived in Hari Nagar, was riding with his wife on the motorcycle when the collision happened.

Further, the bike-borne couple hit a bus on their left. Later, the hospital informed the police that one person had died and another was injured.

"A BMW car was found overturned on the road, and a motorcycle was found near the Metro pillar number 67, Dhaula Kuan. Eyewitnesses said a woman was driving the car, which hit the motorcycle. After this, she and her husband took a taxi and took the injured to the hospital. A call was received from the Hospital, regarding one patient dead and another sustained injuries. The vehicles have been seized, and the crime team has examined the spot. The FSL team also called at the spot. The alleged and her husband had also got injuries and are admitted to the Hospital. Legal action is being taken," as per the statement from Delhi Police. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)