Deputy Secretary Navjot Singh of the Ministry of Finance died after a BMW rammed into his motorcycle on Delhi’s Ring Road near Dhaula Kuan on Sunday, September 14, police said. The 52-year-old officer was returning home with his wife from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara when the luxury car, reportedly driven by a woman from Gurugram, hit his bike from behind. Singh and his wife were rushed to a hospital by the occupants of the BMW, but he later succumbed to injuries while his wife, 50, remains critical. The BMW couple also sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment, with their statements yet to be recorded. Both vehicles involved in the crash have been seized, and forensic teams inspected the site. Police confirmed that an FIR has been filed, and further investigation is underway. Delhi Road Accident: 4 Dead, 19 Injured After Tempo Overturns on Dwarka Expressway Due to Tyre Burst (Watch Video).

Finance Ministry Official Navjot Singh Dies in BMW Crash

Delhi: Deputy Secretary Navjot Singh of the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, succumbed to injuries following a collision with a BMW in the Dhaula Kuan area while returning home with his wife from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara. His wife remains in critical condition and is… pic.twitter.com/CJVCQPdFvN — IANS (@ians_india) September 14, 2025

