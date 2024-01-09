New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Leaders of the Congress and the AAP would meet again to chalk out modalities of seat-sharing and finalise an arrangement, sources said.

Discussions for seat-sharing between the two INDIA bloc parties commenced on Monday.

The AAP maintained its stand on contesting in an alliance with the Congress in five states, including Punjab, and the discussion has so far been positive, party's Delhi convener Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

"Alliance talks have begun between the two parties. We kept our stand on contesting in an alliance in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Goa and Gujarat. Till now, there has been positive discussions," he said on the sidelines of a press conference.

Sources in the Congress said the state units of their party are not keen for an alliance in Punjab but no final decision has yet been taken on the seat-sharing.

They added that senior leaders of the party would soon meet to finalise the seat-sharing arrangements.

While talks for Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seat started, it was not clear whether there will be any collaboration in other states too.

"The AAP and the Congress will fight together from Delhi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," a source in the Congress said.

The opposition parties of the INDIA bloc have decided to get together and contest the upcoming general elections together to take on the BJP unitedly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)